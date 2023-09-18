Karan Johar reveals Ranveer Singh has different personality when he's not working; calls him 'mystery man'

Ranveer Singh is a highly talented Bollywood actor and is well-known for his enthusiastic and lively nature, both in his films and in real life. He's always brimming with enthusiasm and ensures that those around him are constantly in good spirits. Even though it wasn't a widely talked-about topic in the entertainment industry, Karan Johar has now spilled the beans. He revealed that Ranveer Singh isn't all sunshine and rainbows all the time; he has a quieter side too. Karan, who recently directed Ranveer in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, gave props to him as an actor and divulged that he has a totally different vibe when he's not busy with work.

Karan Johar reveals Ranveer Singh has a different personality altogether when he’s not working

During a recent interview with Mid-Day, When asked about Ranveer Singh's super lively personality, Karan Johar revealed that he exudes that vibe during interviews and public events, otherwise, he is a whole different individual when he is not working. He said, “That Ranveer Singh just vanishes. He is not like that 24X7. In the day, he projects that 10-12 hours, and then the other 12 hours, that person vanishes. He becomes a quiet person, who listens to music, is on his own, and doesn’t go out. He really doesn’t go to parties and has his 4-5 close friends whom he meets, he has his wife and parents. He is silent and you wouldn’t know where he is.”

The director went on and added, that the Gully Boy actor is all about saving his energy and then unleashing it on set. According to Karan, Ranveer has two sides, one is a quiet, introverted person who’s chill with himself, and the other is a total extrovert, exhibitionist, and completely out-there individual. He said, “I am surprised he is not a Gemini. He is really two people. That second (side), none of you will ever meet. Ranveer is not wired like that. He is conserving to explode.”

Karan Johar calls Ranveer Singh a “mystery man”

Karan Johar also referred to Ranveer Singh as a "mystery man," emphasizing that this enigmatic quality is the source of his artistic prowess. He also showered praise on him as an actor and commended his commitment to his craft. Karan pointed out that when Ranveer is on set delivering his lines, you can't help but be amazed by how incredibly he transforms himself. Karan also revealed that during the RRKPK shoot, Ranveer stayed in his character as Rocky Randhawa on set, even when the cameras were not rolling. He said, “It’s not an act, it’s him working. Even when he’s not on set he sat with me for a month when I was scouting a location in Delhi. He traveled with me and met all these Instagrammers and Influencers. He drove around Delhi to get the feel and vibe. Sometimes when an actor plays a serious character, one researches (it’s hailed). But when you do a pop culture performance, you feel what kind of work (he did). But he worked truckloads, as did Alia Bhatt.”

Karan Johar made a comeback as a director with the film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani after seven years. The film which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles, hit theatres on 28 July, this year and was a huge success at the box office.

