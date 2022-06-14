Karan Johar REVEALS Ranveer Singh played DJ at his birthday party; SRK, Salman Khan danced to Bhangra Pa le

Karan Johar turned 50 on May 25 this year and celebrated his birthday with the who’s who of Bollywood. The birthday bash was held at Yash Raj Films Studio in Mumbai. Salman Khan, Shahrukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Aishwarya Rai, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, Gauri Khan, Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, and Aamir Khan was among those who attended the party. Meanwhile, in an interview with Anupama Chopra the filmmaker revealed some fun details from his birthday party.

Talking about the DJ element in his party, Karan Johar said “Ranveer Singh was the in-charge of the music who handled and controlled it completely with his whole heart. He was like the movie star comes on the dance floor and we will play this music. He did a tech check for sound; the party was way down at 10-11 at night but he came to Yash Raj Studio at 4 just to he did a check that, he rehearsed the Dafli wale song and made a glittery dafli with lights around it and it was a huge surprise for me. Ranveer said that this party should be like ‘Om Shanti Om’ dance, all the movie stars on the dance floors and play their songs. Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were dancing to Bhangra Pa Le, Rani and Kajol were dancing to Koi Mil Gaya, Kuch Kuch Hota hai. It was like every star hitting the dance floor, there is a song. I am immensely thankful to Ranveer. Music came straight from him”

Meanwhile, on the occasion of his birthday, Karan penned a heartfelt note and also announced an action film. His film ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani’, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will release on February 10, 2023.

Karan Johar is also gearing up for the release of his next film ‘JugJugg Jeeyo’ featuring Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in lead roles. Besides, he is also working on the next season of his celebrity chat show 'Koffee With Karan 7'.