Karan Johar reveals Roohi & Yash’s reaction after he won the Padma Shri Award & it'll melt your heart

Karan Johar has all the reasons to be on cloud nine. After all, he has recently been conferred with Padma Shri Award which is the fourth highest civilian award in the country. He was honoured by President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday and the ace filmmaker can’t stop gushing about it. It is indeed a proud moment for Karan Johar and his family. And now, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor has shared how his kids Yash and Roohi reacted to his big achievement.

Taking to Instagram, KJo shared a couple of his pictures flaunting his medal and posing with his proud mum Hiroo Johar. While he has been extremely happy with his achievement, he revealed that his kids were quite curious about his medal. Karan wrote, “About last evening…. A truly memorable moment in my life….. I knew I would have made my father so proud and was so happy to have my mom there by my side…. My babies asked me “dada you won a medal? “and I replied “yes I did I hope you do too one day “!! The #padmashri … Humbled and honoured”.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s post:

Apart from Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Ekta Kapoor, Adnan Sami and Suresh Wadkar were also honoured with the honour on Monday in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Meanwhile, Kangana went on to share a video post her achievement and stated that she has been awarded a lot of times for her work as an actor but this is the first time that she has been rewarded for being a good citizen of the country.