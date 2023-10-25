Karan Johar reveals Shah Rukh Khan always hated love stories; says Dunki actor wanted to work in action movies

Karan Johar, the renowned filmmaker made his directorial debut with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, the romantic drama which hit the theatres in 1998. Later, the director, who also shares a very close personal bond with the Bollywood superstar, later teamed up with him for more iconic movies including Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and My Name Is Khan.

During his recent appearance in the Be A Man Yaar Podcast, Karan Johar opened up about working with Shah Rukh Khan and made some interesting revelations about the Bollywood crowdpuller's favorite movie genre. Interestingly, the filmmaker revealed that King Khan, who is known as the best romantic hero of Indian cinema, hated 'love stories' in real life.

Karan Johar reveals Shah Rukh Khan always 'hated' love stories

Interestingly, Karan Johar, who recently spoke at the Be A Man Yaar Podcast, revealed that Shah Rukh Khan never wanted to be a part of 'love stories' initially, as the superstar just hated the genre. When he was offered the iconic character Rahul in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, King Khan was not too thrilled to be a part of the movie, as he always loved action movies and wanted to explore that genre.

However, Shah Rukh Khan's dislike of the genre eventually faded, after the massive success of his love stories that were released back-to-back during the late 90s and early 2000s. Karan Johar stated that it was like performing a 'chadhte suraj ko salaam' (bowing to the rising sun). The senior director, who stated that King Khan has 'Khuda ki Aankhein' (God's eyes), added that it was this feature of his that made him the evergreen romantic hero of Indian cinema.

Shah Rukh Khan's work front

The Bollywood superstar made a massive comeback to celluloid after a four-year-long hiatus, with the mega success of the spy thriller Pathaan, which is helmed by Siddharth Anand. It was followed by mass actioner Jawan, the recent blockbuster that marked the Bollywood debut of Tamil filmmaker Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan is finally joining hands with master craftsman Rajkumar Hirani for Dunki, the upcoming social dramedy, which is slated to hit the theatres in December, this year. He is also set to make an appearance as Pathaan in the upcoming Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3, the upcoming third installment of the Tiger movie series which is gearing up for a grand Diwali release.

