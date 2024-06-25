Karan Johar reveals SHOCKING story of how he thought of Bollywood Wives on his way to funeral with 4 ladies: ‘They were discussing outfits'

The popular Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will be rebranded as Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Lives in its upcoming third season. Joining the original cast members Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari Soni, Seema Sajdeh, and Bhavana Pandey are three new additions: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, wife of Bharat Sahni and sister of Ranbir Kapoor; philanthropist Shalini Passi, wife of PASCO group chairman Sanjay Passi; and entrepreneur Kalyani Saha Chawla.

Karan Johar recently unveiled the backstory of his Netflix series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, sharing how it all began with himself and the show's main stars.

Karan Johar discusses idea behind Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives show

During an interview with Sucharita, the filmmaker expressed his surprise upon overhearing the women discussing their attire for a funeral. This prompted him to believe that their dynamic energy and camaraderie should be showcased in a show.

He recalled that it all started with him and the four women on their way to a funeral. During the flight, they were discussing their choice of salwar kameez. "Maheep Kapoor was too blingy and she was trying to justify, the other was too sober. I was like, ‘Someone has passed away, we are going to their funeral, and you are discussing your outfits?! Does anyone care!’," he added. At that moment, he felt compelled to create a show featuring these four women.

Karan remarked that when people comment, "We were hating it but we couldn’t stop watching it," he sees it as a job well done. He mentioned that season three is on its way and he anticipates it to be the best one yet. He mentioned watching the rushes on his flight and laughing loudly, causing others to think he was watching a comedy. KJo also expressed amazement at the fantastic performances of the women.

More about Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Since its debut, the Netflix reality series Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives has attracted considerable attention but has also generated diverse reactions. While some appreciate its entertainment value and authentic camaraderie, others condemn it for its scripted nature and portrayal of a superficial lifestyle. Introduced in 2020, the show provides insight into the personal and professional lives of Bollywood actors' spouses.

