Karan Johar reveals THIS is why he did not approach Shah Rukh Khan for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani cameo

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marks one of the blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. With this film, Karan Joharonce again proved why he is one of the most celebrated filmmakers. His unique way of storytelling, directing a love story will always mesmerize movie lovers. Recently, RARKPK's song Heart Throb featuring Ranveer and cameo appearances by Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, and Varun Dhawan, has been grabbing headlines. Fans have been wondering why Shah Rukh Khan did not make an appearance in KJo's film. In a recent interview, the filmmaker finally revealed the real reason behind not approaching SRK.

Karan Johar reveals reason for not approaching Shah Rukh Khan for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani cameo

While speaking to Sucharita Tyagi, a film critic, Karan Johar shared, "Shah Rukh did the most defining scene for me in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and for that I will always be very grateful to him. I can’t keep using my privilege with Shah Rukh. I can’t push it."

Recalling how King Khan shot for 18 days for Brahmastra with no monetary exchange, KJo said, "He just gave his heart, time, body everything for that sequence. It was a large sequence. If I go again to him, it will be too much. Shah Rukh never says no to me. But I can’t keep going to him. I think you need to keep that card very close. I will use it because I have that kind of access to Mr Khan but I don’t want to keep using it for no reason."

Notably, Brahmastra starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor is directed by Ayan Mukerji and produced by Karan.

KJo returned to the directing chair after a long seven years with Rocky Aur Rani Kii prem Kahaani. His last directed film before it was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor and Anushka Sharma in 2016.

RARKPK crossed the 100-crore club at the Indian box office along with Rs. 200 crores globally. Taking to their Instagram, Alia, and Karan expressed their gratitude recently for the love their film has received so far. The film has a star cast along with veteran actors Jaya Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Jaya Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for the release of the upcoming Jawan. The film will be released on September 7.

