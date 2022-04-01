Karan Johar REVEALS what Shah Rukh Khan feels about Alia Bhatt: 'He once said she’s too much too soon'

Alia Bhatt is one of the most successful actresses in Bollywood who has proved her mettle time and again on the big screen. Give her a role and the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania actress will put her soul into doing justice to it. Alia has not just won hearts with her acting prowess but her versatility is also a treat for the fans. Interestingly, Karan Johar, who had launched Alia with the 2012 release Student of The Year, is often credited for her success in Bollywood.

However, in his recent interview with Galatta Plus, the ace filmmaker has stated that he shouldn’t be the one to get the credit for Alia's achievement and even called her the best actor working across genders. Talking about the actress, KJo said, “Everyone gives me credit for Alia, and I deserve no credit. I have given her the least challenging role of her career”. He also said that Alia’s tremendous success not just leaves him overwhelmed but he is also concerned for the actress as she has got way too much and that too soon. “I always pray for her… Because it’s too much too soon. Shah Rukh once said that. He said, ‘Too much too soon, she will always have to be at the top of her game’,” Karan added.

To note, Karan has reunited with Alia once again for his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Also starring Ranveer Singh in the lead, the movie will mark her second collaboration with the Dil Dhadakne Do actor after their 2019 release Gully Boy.

