Karan Johar reveals why he wants everyone to watch Brahmastra: We're not in for money anymore, we need…

A film that has been in the making for the last 7 years is Ayan Mukerji's massively mounted superhero actioner, Brahmastra. Starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead, Brahmastra has been the talk of the town since it was announced and recently, the release date was announced with a motion poster. Now, in a recent chat, Karan opened up about how Ayan and the entire team of Brahmastra is not in it for money anymore but for passion. He also praised Ayan and his dedication to the film for the last seven years.

Chatting with Film Companion, Karan was asked about the lessons he learnt from Brahmastra as the film has been in the making for the last seven years. To this, Karan said that there weren't any lessons learnt and that it was only Ayan's passion he saw where he worked on Brahmastra every day of his life for the last 7 years. Karan recalled his meeting with SS Rajmouli and he told him how Prabhas and Rana Daggubati gave 5 years of their life to Baahubali. On this, Karan added, "Ranbir has given seven years. Alia has given seven years. Without questioning, dates have got adjusted, schedules have moved, governments have changed, Brahmastra was still on." He also added how Alia grew up during the course of the shoot as she signed it at 21 and now, it will release when she is 29.

None of us is in it for the money anymore. Because the Lord knows that even if the film is a mega-blockbuster, it's not that everyone is taking a fat cheque home. Karan Johar

Talking about the monetary aspect related to Brahmastra, Karan said that none of the actors, crew and team members of the film was in it for the money anymore. He added, "None of us is in it for the money anymore. Because the Lord knows that even if the film is a mega-blockbuster, it's not that everyone is taking a fat cheque home. Because all the money is in the film. But, it’s become like a passion project, beyond passion." Talking about it, Karan further shared how everyone in the cast including Nagarjuna Akkineni, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan made the film their own.

We literally want every centre in this country and world to come and watch Brahmastra coz we really need it. We don't just need it for money, we need it for those seven years. Karan Johar

Karan went on to reveal how Shah Rukh Khan came in and did a massive cameo. He said that the shoot for SRK was to go on for 5 days but it ended up going on for 15 days as Shah Rukh saw the vision. He said, "It's like we're a part of this one big mega film that just needs the world to watch it. So we literally want every centre in this country and world to come and watch Brahmastra coz we really need it. We don't just need it for money, we need it for those seven years."

Recently, Ayan, Karan, Nagarjuna, Ranbir and Alia joined SS Rajamouli in Hyderabad to launch the motion poster of the film in South Indian languages. The Hindi motion poster launch took place in New Delhi. Talking about Brahmastra, the film is all set to release in theatres in multiple languages on September 9, 2022.

