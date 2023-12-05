Karan Johar reveals why he won't make Hollywood movies; hopes to meet Meryl Streep someday
Karan Johar has rejected the proposal of directing a Hollywood film. While at the Red Sea International Film Festival 2023, where he received the Variety Vanguard Award, the filmmaker discussed his films, shows, and addressed the topic of nepotism. In the conversation, Karan shared his thoughts on whether he would consider exploring Hollywood and directing movies there.
Karan Johar on the idea of directing a Hollywood film
During a recent interaction with Variety, Karan Johar was asked about his interest in venturing into Hollywood and directing movies there. However, the filmmaker expressed that he is not enthusiastic about the idea. He said, “I don’t need to make an English film to (win Variety Vanguard Award.) It would be amazing to walk the Academy Awards red carpet, but I would like for it to be with a Hindi-language film.”
Karan also recalled that he made frequent visits to Los Angeles after filming My Name is Khan in the US. Although he had discussions with some production houses, he eventually realized his desire to focus on creating more Indian movies. He said, “It took a couple of trips to Los Angeles to realize that it is all wonderful and you have a lot of meetings, but my heart is in my country and my cinema is in my heart. I don’t want to leave that. I don’t want to make films without the language that’s raised me.”
He then expressed his hope of meeting Meryl Streep someday. Speaking about the same, he added. “It’s the only item on my bucket list. If I could have an hour with her, I could die and go to heaven. Her ability to be relevant in any decade is so admirable.
Karan Johar's work front
Karan Johar's recent directorial venture, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, with Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi, gained praise from both critics and audiences, achieving success at the box office. This film marked his comeback to directing after the 2016 movie Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, coinciding with his 25th year as a director.
Moreover, Johar has a varied array of production projects, which include collaborations with Sidharth Malhotra, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, and a biopic on C Sankaran Nair. Recently, Johar was present at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, where the movie Kill was showcased.
