Karan Johar reveals why imposter game from Koffee with Karan 8 will be dropped; shares update on next film

Karan Johar recently made a return with the eighth season of his renowned talk show, Koffee with Karan. The debut episode featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone has sparked widespread discussions, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the upcoming guests. The candid and honest conversations on various topics, including mental health, resonated well with the audience. However, the introduction of the new segment, the imposter game, received criticism from certain viewers. Karan has now revealed that the segment has been dropped. In addition to this, Karan provided an update on his next film, adding another layer of excitement for his fans.

Karan Johar reveals imposter game will be dropped from Koffee with Karan 8

During a live session with fans on Instagram, Karan Johar addressed their questions and discussed the imposter game introduced in the first episode of Koffee with Karan 8. In this game, the guests and the host dance to a song, aiming to identify the imposter who dances to a different track based on their steps. Karan acknowledged the feedback and suggestions from fans, revealing that the game will be dropped. Describing it as an 'experiment,' he acknowledged that sometimes experiments don't yield the intended results.

Karan Johar shares update on his next film

Karan Johar marked his directorial comeback after seven years with the successful movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. On his 50th birthday, he had announced his next directorial venture.

Providing an update on his upcoming film, Karan revealed during the live that he is currently in the process of writing it. In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, he addressed queries about his action movie, stating, "When I announce something, I make it.” Sharing his perspective on action, he highlighted that, to him, action is a manifestation of emotion and merely fighting without a purpose holds no cinematic value. For him, action should stem from a profound emotional foundation. He expressed, "If I can crack the narrative that emotion is in the front, the action will follow."

Karan emphasized the importance of aligning great talent with the project, noting that while popcorn is enjoyable, creating a typical popcorn action entertainer isn't something that excites him.

