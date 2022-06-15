Karan Johar REVEALS why Ranbir Kapoor won't come on Koffee With Karan this season

Karan Johar is the life of the party wherever he goes. Bollywood is synonymous with his name and he is one of the most renowned filmmakers in the industry. His extravagant personality is loved by all that makes him so popular amongst his peers as well. The director has collaborated with the biggest of actors and made iconic movies like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, to name a few. He also ventured into anthologies with Bombay Talkies and Lust Stories. Apart from direction, he has made a mark as a very successful producer who knows his business really well. His production houses Dharma Productions and Dharmatic are working on numerous projects.

Another thing that we love about Karan? His spicy, interesting show Koffee with Karan. The immensely famous show will be back with its seventh instalment soon and we couldn’t be more excited. However, every coin has two sides and in a recent interview, KJo revealed a downside and why Ranbir told him that he will never come on his show.

In an interview with Film Companion, Karan revealed that people are scared these days because in today’s super fast generation, everything can become a headline and create sensation. He revealed that Ranbir Kapoor told him that he won’t be coming on his show because he’d have to pay the price for it for too long. Karan also said that to this Ranbir added that he loves him and would rather come to his house to chat with him and have coffee with him there.

“Mujhe please show pe mat bulaao (please don’t call me on the show)” Karan mimicked Ranbir and added that Ranbir said he gets very tensed. He also added that KWK is just a talk-show and is a ‘quintessential cringe-binge’ and shouldn’t be taken seriously.

Also Read: Here's what Karan Johar's kids Yash, Roohi gifted him on his 50th birthday: I had tears coming down my eyes