Karan Johar reveals why Rocky's bond with his mother got 'sliced on the editing table' in RRKPK

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh marked one of the super hits in the history of Indian cinema. Karan Johar who returned to his directing chair with this film, has been receiving appreciation for his unique storytelling that has showcased a new era of love. His direction is one of a kind because of the development of the characters and the bond. But fans did not witness the bond between Rocky, played by Ranveer Singh, and his mother Punam, played by Kshitee Jog in RRKPK. In a recent interview, KJo revealed why Rocky's bond with his mother was sliced at the editing table.

During a recent event held by The Indian Express, Karan Johar was asked about Rocky and Punam’s bond in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The filmmaker revealed that being a 'mamma's boy' himself, he made sure to clean up Rocky's relationship with his mother in the movie, but it was "sliced at the editing table" because the movie was getting too long. He shared, "That’s where the edit of the film came in the way. There were many scenes of Ranveer and his mother which had to be cut out. There were certain sacrifices made for the larger conflicts of the film. That relationship was sliced on the editing table.”

When asked about the possibility of a 'hot, attractive, college-going girl' falling in love with a 'mamma's boy' in a Dharma movie, Karan said, "There are so many hot, attractive girls who love mumma’s boys. The problem arrives when they meet the mumma (laughs). Mumma’s boys are sheltered, and protected; therefore they also know how to treat their partner."

He also added that attraction level is not the problem. According to him, the problem comes when things finally unravel and the mother realizes that that relationship is different from the one she shares with his son.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was released on July 28. The cast of the film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi along with Bengali actors Tota Roy Chowdhury and Churni Ganguly.