Karan Johar reviews Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma after attending screening: ‘Want a spin-off please’
After attending the special screening of Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma, Karan Johar shares his review of the film.
Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma is all set to premiere on October 6 on Prime Video. Ahead of the release, the makers of Maja Ma hosted a special screening on Monday, which was attended by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. The film’s cast Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, and Srishti Shrivastava were also present at the screening. Now, after watching the movie, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share his review and lauded the cast’s performances.
Sharing a poster of Maja Ma, Karan Johar wrote what a pleasure it was to watch Madhuri Dixit in the film. “A brave, poignant and to add an audience pleaser… this dramedy hits the spot with its relentless storytelling… oscillating between emotion and humour … you walk out with a feeling of sunshine …. Mainly because of the luminous and stunning @madhuridixitnene who plays Pallavi with so much integrity and poise.. she is just a pleasure to watch in every frame….”
He further applauded the entire cast, and urged people to watch the movie when it releases. “Kudos to the entire cast … Gajraj,Ritwick, Barkha,Shrishti, Simone..all performances are on point and top notch! I am obsessed with @sheeba.chadha and Rajit kapur who play BOB and PAM with sheer genius! They are howlarious !! I want a spin off please !!! Congratulations to @anandntiwari for directing a challenging narrative with such ease and craft…. To @bindraamritpal for always raising the bar of content and to team @primevideoin for their first smashing original! Watch this gem and you will have a #Majama time!!! Releases on the 6th of October!” wrote Karan. Check out his post below.
Helmed by Anand Tiwari, Maja Ma is a family entertainer that is set against the celebratory backdrop of a traditional festival and a quintessential colourful Indian wedding.
