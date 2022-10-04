Karan Johar reviews Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma after attending screening: ‘Want a spin-off please’

Madhuri Dixit starrer Maja Ma is all set to premiere on October 6 on Prime Video. Ahead of the release, the makers of Maja Ma hosted a special screening on Monday, which was attended by Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi, Shah Rukh Khan’s children Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. The film’s cast Madhuri Dixit, Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh, and Srishti Shrivastava were also present at the screening. Now, after watching the movie, Karan Johar took to his Instagram to share his review and lauded the cast’s performances.

Sharing a poster of Maja Ma, Karan Johar wrote what a pleasure it was to watch Madhuri Dixit in the film. “A brave, poignant and to add an audience pleaser… this dramedy hits the spot with its relentless storytelling… oscillating between emotion and humour … you walk out with a feeling of sunshine …. Mainly because of the luminous and stunning @madhuridixitnene who plays Pallavi with so much integrity and poise.. she is just a pleasure to watch in every frame….”