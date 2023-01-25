Karan Johar reviews Pathaan; Calls Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s scene the ‘best sequence’ of the film

Shah Rukh Khan , Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan released in theatres today, on January 25, and has opened up to great reviews from viewers. In Pathaan, Salman Khan has an extended cameo, and pictures and videos of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s scene from the film have gone viral on social media. Many Bollywood celebs also expressed their excitement for Pathaan and shared their views about the film on Instagram. Now, filmmaker Karan Johar has also reviewed Pathaan, and he was all praise for the movie. He especially mentioned Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s scene together in the movie, and revealed that he stood up and clapped when both superstars appeared together.

Sharing the poster of Pathaan on his Instagram account, Karan Johar wrote that he doesn’t remember the last time he had so much fun watching a movie in theatres. Calling Pathaan a ‘blockbuster’, he lauded Shah Rukh Khan’s charm and charisma, Deepika Padukone’s beauty and John Abraham’s role as the antagonist. “I don’t remember when I last had such a fun time at the movies!!!! This one’s just the biggest blockbuster !!! Mega is the word!!! The charm, charisma , superstardom, desirability and sheer brilliance of @iamsrk … the hottest , beautiful and sensationally gorgeous agent you will ever find @deepikapadukone the sexiest and most desirable villain @thejohnabraham !!!” wrote KJo.

He further praised director of Pathaan, Siddharth Anand, as well as YRF head Aditya Chopra, and wrote, “Brilliantly directed and conceptualised by SID ANAND! He knows how to mount a film like very few can…. I am so so so proud of my BFF the invisible ADITYA CHOPRA!!! You may never see him! But his vision and brilliance is insurmountable!”

Karan Johar calls Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan’s scene the ‘best sequence’ of Pathaan

Karan Johar wrote, “And as for the KING! He went no where he just waited for the right time to RULE! Love you bhai @iamsrk !!! Love you Adi! And love you BOLLYWOOD! You may have been slandered and “boycotted” but no one can deny that when you come into your own no one can stand in your way! PATHAAN MUBARAK to alll!!!! ( no spoiler but the Best sequence of the film is with BHAI and BHAIJAAN) I stood up and clapped !!!!!” Check out his post below!