Karan Johar roasts Farah Khan as he catches her shopping for 'high end designer wear' in New York

As we all know, filmmakers Karan Johar and Farah Khan share a great bond and are BFFs. The two also have been friends for more than 25 years now and are often seen hanging out and working together. They also indulge in fun social media banter that often leaves fans in splits. Currently, KJo and Farah are in New York and recently, he roasted the choreographer-director and shared a picture of her as he catches her shopping for 'high end designer wear' on the streets.

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director shared a picture on his Instagram story with the caption, "Caught you!!!! Shopping for high end designer wear! Show off @farahkhankunder." To which, Farah Khan reacted and reposted the story on her Instagram and wrote, "Hahahahahahaha (laughing emoji). I live for your comments @karanjohar." In the photo, one can see Farah standing on the streets of New York shopping for sunglasses from a roadside shop. She is seen wearing a green top, paired with black pants, and also added a grey shawl.

Check out Karan Johar's Instagram story:

Meanwhile, Karan is all set to return to films as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan. This marks his return to direction after the 2016 film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. With this, Farah will also reunite with Karan on his next directorial project, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, after a gap of nine years. Farah’s last film with Karan was the 2012-release Student of the Year. KJo is also currently one of the judges of the television reality shows, Hunarbaaz, along with Mithun Chakraborty and Parineeti Chopra.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan hilariously roasts Karan Johar's attire in his latest post: Ostrich outfit