Karan Johar roasts Maheep Kapoor about feeling ‘threatened’ by Shalini Passi’s popularity post-Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives; WATCH

Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives was released on October 18, 2024, but fans still haven't gotten over it. Among other highlights from the seasons, Shalini Passi has been making headlines for her style, wit, beauty, and candid nature overshadowing other stars from the previous two shows. Taking cues from the same, Karan Johar shared a hilarious video on his Instagram asking OG Bollywood wife, Maheep Kapoor about the same.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan, who often shares fun behind-the-scene videos with Bollywood celebs, shared a video featuring Maheep Kapoor. The sassy diva was dressed in an all-black outfit as she sat on a sofa chatting with someone when the filmmaker arrived with a camera and commented about her LV bag. In her response, Kapoor reminded him that he gifted the bag to her, self-roasting him.

The playful banter between them continued as Johar, known for asking controversial questions to celebrities, asked her, "How does it feel that Shalini Passi is getting so much attention on the show? Are you feeling threatened?"

The direct nature of the question surprised Maheep at first, who immediately gained composure and refused to answer. She even mentioned that he gave her a headache, but Karan didn't back down and questioned whether Passi's popularity gave her a 'headache,' leaving fans in splits.

He shared the video with a caption writing, “Have the Mumbai girls taken a leap? I grill Maheep! Who's no Meryl Streep but definitely an OG Bollywood wife for keeps (s). Hope you enjoy this roast.” He also tagged other stars of the show.

Fans got a treat with the fun banter and shared their joy in the video's comments section. Some users praised Shalini, while others enjoyed the playful exchange. One user wrote, "This season was all about Shalini Passi, and of course, I have my love for OGs, especially Maheep and Seema, but Shalini slayed it." Another user penned, "Maheep Kapoor, no one can take your place, you are amazing."

Meanwhile, Maheep herself commented on the video, writing, "I want to kill you" (referring to Karan) with laughing and knife emojis. Her husband and actor, Sanjay Kapoor, also shared laughing emojis.

Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment produces Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives. It also starred Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Neelam Kothari, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Kalyani Saha Chawla in the lead roles.

