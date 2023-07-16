Karan Johar roots for Shanaya Kapoor as she bags Mohanlal’s Vrushabha; hints at another 'exciting news'

Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is all set to make her debut with Mohanlal's pan-India film, Vrushabha. She stars opposite Roshann Meka in a pivotal role. The film will be backed by Ektaa Kapoor. The news has created a lot of buzz since its announcement. Now, Karan Johar took to social media to celebrate the good news.

Karan Johar celebrates Shanaya Kapoor's success

The news of Shanaya featuring in Mohanlal's pan-India cinema caused a lot of excitement, not just among netizens, but among the Bollywood quarters too. Karan Johar is good friends with Shanya Kapoor's mother, Maheep Kapoor. Their families share a great bond. On Saturday evening, taking to social media, Karan penned a long note for Shanaya. Uploading a photo of Shanya and Mohanlal, Karan wrote, "Some journeys are perceived as privileged some are also given the tag of lineage benefit … and all of that is true but in you Shanaya @shanayakapoor02 I have only seen a girl who dreamt of nothing but being a pure artist and facing the camera only when you had put in all that immense hard work and so much passion…. This is such a brilliant opportunity for you … so much to learn from the legendary @mohanlal sir.. who I admire and respect so much"

He also expressed his gratitude towards Ektaa Kapoor and shared his confidence in the film. However, what caught the attention of the netizens is the mention of, "And you and I both know what exciting news is yet to come". Netizens cannot help but wonder what the filmmaker is keeping under wraps.

Earlier, Shanaya was supposed to make her Bollywood debut with Dharma Productions' Bedhadak. However, reports suggest the movie has been shelved. In 2021, when Dharma Productions announced the launch of Shanaya, it sparked a nepotism debate. For the unversed, Shanya Kapoor is the cousin of established actors, Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor.

About Vrushabha

Vrushabha, directed by Nanda Kishore, is a collaborative production between Connekkt Media, Balaji Telefilms, and AVS Studios. The film is produced by Abhishek Vyas, Vishal Gurnani, Juhi Parekh Mehta, and Shyam Sunder (First Step Movies) for AVS, Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor for Balaji Telefilms, and Varun Mathur for Connekkt Media.

