Karan Johar’s birthday bash INSIDE pics: Gauri Khan, Ayan Mukerji, Seema Kiran Sajdeh & more have a gala time

Birthdays are always a special day and a day which calls for a lot of celebration. Well, it is Karan Johar’s birthday today and social media is filled with wishes all over social media. There was a party to celebrate KJo’s birthday last night and a lot of his friends from the industry were present to be a part of this special day. From Seema Sajdeh, Manish Malhotra, Gauri Khan, Ayaan Mukerji and a lot of others were present. Keep scrolling further to witness the beautiful setting of Karan’s birthday bash along with some inside pics.

Apoorva Mehta took to his Instagram handle to share some inside pics from the bash. In the first pic, we saw Apoorva posing with Karan Johar who looked dapper in black attire. In the next pic, we can see Gauri Khan looking gorgeous as she poses with Apoorva. Then we can see Aarti Shetty along with KJo and Apoorva in the next picture. Even Ayaan Mukerji was a part of this bash. Manish also shared a video with KJo from the bash wishing him on his 50th birthday, and we can hear some yelling in the background. He even took to his Instagram stories to share the décor which looked lovely.

Check out Karan Johar’s birthday bash pics:

Meanwhile, Karan is currently busy with his directorial, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The family based romantic comedy features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in lead. A major chunk of the film has already been shot and the team is now gearing up to wrap up the shoot by September/October this year. It is gearing up for a Valentine's Day 2022 release in the cinema halls. His production ventures include Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Brahmastra, Mr Aur Mrs Mahi, Yoddha, and Selfiee among many more.

ALSO READ: Farah Khan goes 'Oh my god' at Karan Johar's closet; Pulls his leg while wishing him 'Happy Birthday'