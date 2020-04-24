Karan Johar’s daughter Roohi calls him an elephant in this hilarious video and he is in tears

Karan Johar, who has been sharing hilarious video with his kids Roohi and Yash, has shared another video for the ‘Lockdown with the Johars’ season 2 series and it is unmissable.

The extended lockdown might have kept away from making new movies, but the ace filmmaker has made sure to keep his fans intrigued with videos of hilarious conversation with his kids Yash and Roohi. Yes! The Johars has been setting the social media on fire during the lockdown and we can’t keep calm about it. After all, KJo’s ‘Lockdown with the Johars’ has been a huge hit among Instagram users. Interestingly, the renowned filmmaker has come up with the second season of ‘Lockdown with the Johars’ and it has raised the entertainment quotient as well.

After trolling KJo for his sartorial choices the kids have taking witty jibes at the filmmaker for his food choices, turning old and what not. But the entertainment doesn’t end here as Karan has shared a new video to add on to ‘Lockdown with the Johars’ season 2 album. However, this time the Johars are seen playing an interesting game together which eventually left KJo is tears. The video begins with Karan asking his kids if they were an animal what animal they would be. To this, Roohi replied, “Peppa pig” while Yash stated, “Peppa Paa.”

Furthermore, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor asked Roohi, “if dada was an animal he would be?” and Roohi was quick to reply “elephant”. Yes! You read that right. Roohi called Karan Johar an elephant. While the filmmaker was shocked by her daughter’s answer, he ended the video saying, "I am crying now by toodles!"

Take a look at Karan Johar’s hilarious video with his kids:

Talking about the work front, Karan is currently gearing up for his much talked about project Takht. The movie happens to be a multi-starrer period drama and will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Vicky Kaushal, , Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×