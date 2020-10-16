Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions forgets to tag Anupam Kher in KKHH post; Star says Hum bhi the film mein dost

Anupam Kher, who was a part of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, stated that he was happy to be a part of the movie.

October 16 marks a special day for cine buffs. After all, it is the day when , Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998. The movie not just redefined love for the millennials but also went on to become a classic. As the blockbuster movie completed 22 years of the release today, ’s Dharma Productions have shared a nostalgic post wherein the cast was seen sharing their respective memorable moments from the shooting.

Needless to say, it did make us nostalgic. While the netizens couldn’t stop gushing about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completing 22 years. In fact, the production house had also tagged the lead cast and the makers of the movie in the post on micro-blogging site Twitter. But looks like they missed out on Anupam Kher who played a key role in the story. The veteran actor was quick to notice and pointed out the same as he spoke about how happy he is to be a part of the film. “Hum bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota. Anyway!! Happy to be part of this film,” he tweeted.

Take a look at Anupam Kher’s tweet for 22 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai:

Hum bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota. Anyway!! Happy to be part of this film!! @DharmaMovies #22YearsOfKKHH https://t.co/3x5oWdviPF — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) October 16, 2020

Meanwhile, Karan Johar also shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "#22yearsofKKHH..... memories of a lifetime... eternally grateful for all the love." Kajol too shared several posts on social media as she remembered her fun role in the film as Anjali.

