  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions forgets to tag Anupam Kher in KKHH post; Star says Hum bhi the film mein dost

Anupam Kher, who was a part of Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, stated that he was happy to be a part of the movie.
18711 reads Mumbai
Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions forgets to tag Anupam Kher in KKHH post; Star says Hum bhi the film mein dostKaran Johar’s Dharma Productions forgets to tag Anupam Kher in KKHH post; Star says Hum bhi the film mein dost
  • 2
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

October 16 marks a special day for cine buffs. After all, it is the day when Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji starrer Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998. The movie not just redefined love for the millennials but also went on to become a classic. As the blockbuster movie completed 22 years of the release today, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions have shared a nostalgic post wherein the cast was seen sharing their respective memorable moments from the shooting.

Needless to say, it did make us nostalgic. While the netizens couldn’t stop gushing about Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completing 22 years. In fact, the production house had also tagged the lead cast and the makers of the movie in the post on micro-blogging site Twitter. But looks like they missed out on Anupam Kher who played a key role in the story. The veteran actor was quick to notice and pointed out the same as he spoke about how happy he is to be a part of the film. “Hum bhi the film mein dost. Hum Ko bhi tag kar diya hota. Anyway!! Happy to be part of this film,” he tweeted.

Take a look at Anupam Kher’s tweet for 22 years of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai:

Meanwhile, Karan Johar also shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "#22yearsofKKHH..... memories of a lifetime... eternally grateful for all the love." Kajol too shared several posts on social media as she remembered her fun role in the film as Anjali.

Also Read: Karan Johar celebrates as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 22: Grateful for all the love

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Anupam Kher's Instagram

You may like these
Karan Johar celebrates as Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Rani's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai turns 22: Grateful for all the love
Watch: Archana Puran Singh recalls Kuch Kuch Hota Hai days as Miss Braganza & how she misses Mr Malhotra
Vizag Gas Leak: Karan Johar, Anupam Kher and other Bollywood stars pray for victims of the tragedy
Shah Rukh Khan photobombing Gauri Khan & KJo's photo as they recreate Kuch Kuch Hota Hai's poster is epic
Karan Johar criticizes his film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai; says Shah Rukh Khan's character had no spine
Karan Johar recalls 'timeless' journey with Shah Rukh, Kajol & Rani as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai completes 21 years
Anonymous 45 minutes ago

Did not thank archana Puranas Singh,Salman khan either

Anonymous 51 minutes ago

K- HO CHANGE YOUR NAME TO KARMA PRODUCTIONS COS U GONNA FALL HARD.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement