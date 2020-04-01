Karan Johar’s fashion sense fails to impress his munchkins Yash, Roohi & Arjun Kapoor agrees with them; WATCH

Karan Johar has been spending time at home with kids, Yash and Roohi. The Takht filmmaker shared yet another video of ‘Lockdown with the Johar’s’ and this time, his children’s take on his style left him in splits. Check it out.

Among the stylish filmmakers in Bollywood, ’s name shines right at the top. The Takht filmmaker is known for his offbeat and unique fashion choices that leave everyone in awe. Be it his killer airport looks with colourful jackets or his love for blingy clothes, Karan never fails to impress all fashion lovers and surely gives us all style goals. However, looks like Karan’s fashion sense didn’t really impress his munchkins, Yash and Roohi who ended up innocently trolling him and leaving the filmmaker in splits.

Recently, Karan shared a video of Yash and Roohi while taking them on a tour of his closet. Seeing the clothes and being in a playful mood, Yash and Roohi were having fun. Amidst this, Karan asked Roohi if she liked dad’s clothes. To which the little girl replied with a big ‘NO.’ Hearing this, Karan was surprised but he moved on to his son Yash and asked him his opinion on what he should wear. Yash just went onto say that Karan should wear ‘simple’ clothes and this left the Takht filmmaker in splits.

Karan shared the video and captioned it as, “In the closet for now!!! And they have an opinion!!! #lockdownwithejohars.” Seeing the same, several close friends of Karan from Bollywood responded and one of them was . Arjun commented on the same video and wrote, “I agree with Yash. Give us a simpler look.” Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Manish Malhotra, Sanjay Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana and others too commented on the cute video shared by the filmmaker.

Check out Yash and Roohi’s video with Karan:

Meanwhile, while being in lockdown, Karan has been sharing sweet videos of spending time with his kids and mom Hiroo Johar and netizens have been loving it. On the work front, Karan will kick off the shoot of his magnum opus Takht with Vicky Kaushal, , Anil Kapoor, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor soon after the Coronavirus outbreak is controlled. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

