Karan Johar’s hilarious take on Shah Rukh Khan’s throwback photo with him will make you LOL; PIC INSIDE

Karan Johar and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship dates back to several years. On Saturday, Karan shared an epic throwback photo with King Khan and had a hilarious take on it. Check it out.

Saturday began on a nostalgic note for Takht filmmaker as he dropped an epic throwback photo with his close friend and superstar . Everyone is aware of the great bond of friendship that Shah Rukh and Karan share and that has only solidified over the years. This week, several throwback photos of Shah Rukh and Karan have been shared on social media by several stars including Sanjay Kapoor and . However, the best one has come from Karan himself.

On Saturday, Karan took to social media to share an old photo with Shah Rukh in which the filmmaker can be seen in a different avatar. Not as his lean self now, in the photo, Karan is seen clad in a formal suit and has Shah Rukh standing right next to him. While King Khan seems to be wiping off sweat his handkerchief, Karan can be seen looking at something intently. The candid throwback photo brought out Takht filmmaker’s hilarious side and it surely will leave you in splits too.

Karan wrote, “I think bhai @iamsrk is sweating thinking of how to break the news to me that I need to hit a treadmill! #throwbacksaturday ! Meanwhile my expression is a result of discomfort from overeating!”

Check out Shah Rukh and Karan’s throwback photo:

Seeing the photo, several fans reacted to the hilarious post made by the director and also reminisced the times when Shah Rukh and Karan have worked together in the past on films like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho and others. Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan will kick off the shooting for Takht with , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Anil Kapoor. The film is slated to be released on December 24, 2021. Shah Rukh Khan, on the other hand, was last seen in Zero with and .

