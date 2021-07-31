Karan Johar’s Home Tour: Step inside the luxurious penthouse with a special touch by Gauri Khan

has been known for showcasing grand houses with luxurious interiors in his larger-than-life films. His swanky penthouse in Bandra is an expression of the man himself who believes in aesthetic and posh designs. Karan often shares pictures of his 8000 square foot duplex on Instagram. Some of the major looks inside his luxurious abode started to appear on his social media after the birth of his two children Yash and Roohi. Karan also shares the lovely house with mother Hiroo Johar. His good friend and designer has designed the terrace and a nursery for the babies.

Karan Johar shared a post on his Instagram sharing the glimpses of the nursery designed by Gauri Khan and wrote, “@gaurikhan designs my baby nursery with so much love and care!! Love you gauri! It's the most beautiful space...." One of the most luxurious and eye-pleasing corners of his house is the huge terrace on the 12th floor. Gauri Khan has designed the terrace with lovely aesthetics. It’s a low-sitting terrace with soft lighting surrounded by greens and geometric patterns. Karan also often shares pictures and videos of Yash and Roohi playing around the house or going in his apparel section and taking out clothes.

Take a look at the posts:

During the lockdown period, Karan started to post pictures and videos from his house with the hashtag Lockdown with Johars. On the work front, Karan has been getting back to the director’s chair after half a decade to direct a love story titled ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’. The film stars Ranveer Singh and in the titular characters. For the first time, Karan will be directing legendary actors Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra while reuniting with after a while.

