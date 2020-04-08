Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi disapprove of his fancy glasses in the cutest way possible; WATCH

Karan Johar shares another beautiful video of his twins Yash and Roohi and we are in awe of their sass level

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 21 day lockdown against coronavirus outbreak might have got us holed up in our houses, but it hasn’t stopped from entertaining his fans. The ace filmmaker, who hold a track of coming up some of the most amazing the movies of all times, is making the most of his home quarantine as he is shooting his twins Yash and Roohi Johar these days. KJo has been treating his fans with some amazing video of his kids as they are busy raiding his closet and criticizing his style statements.

Adding up to the wardrobe diaries, Karan shared another video of Yash and Roohi dismissing his fashion choices and this time it was for his fancy gasses. In the video, Yash and Roohi are seen wearing Karan’s neon colour glasses as they giggled around. While Karan was amused, he quizzed them what are they looking like wearing those glasses, to this Yash replied saying “Stupid”. Later, KJo also asserted that looks like he is stupid to have bought these glasses. He even captioned the image as, “Glass game is NOT on!! So I have been told! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles.”

Interestingly, apart from criticizing KJo for his sartorial choices, Yash is also seen taking a jibe at his movies. In one of the videos, Yash even stated that he doesn’t like starrer iconic movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and finds it boring.

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Karan Johar is looking forward to his much anticipated period drama Takht. The movie happens to be a multi-starrer project which also features , Vicky Kaushal, , Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead.

