Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi gearing up to head to the airport is all of us post the lockdown ends; WATCH

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a cute video of his kids Yash and Roohi playing with bags at home and prepping to go to the airport. The filmmaker got a hilarious solution from his kids after informing them that there are no flights amid lockdown.

Filmmaker has been on a spree of sharing cute videos amid the lockdown of his kids Yash and Roohi on social media. From raiding his closet to dancing to Aankh Marey, Karan’s cute munchkins Yash and Roohi have been bringing the house down amid the lockdown while spending time at home with family. The filmmaker has been chronicling their shenanigans on social media and once again, Karan shared an adorable video of Yash and Roohi’s prep to hit the airport.

On Saturday, Karan shared a video in which we can see Yash and Roohi playing with the luggage bags and towing them around. Karan is seen asking them where they are off to. On this, Roohi replies to him and says they are going to the airport. The Takht filmmaker then goes on to inform them that there are no flights to take them anywhere and asks them what they will do and how they will go. To this, Yash replies to Karan that he will go inside the luggage bag and Roohi too says the same.

Also Read|Karan Johar's children, Yash and Roohi, are acing the twinning game as they pose in red hoodies

When Karan asks them where he will go, Yash replies that the filmmaker will also go inside the bag. The hilarious conversation that follows between Karan and his kids, is bound to leave you laughing. Karan shared this video and captioned it, “Porters in Pret a porter ! #lockdownwiththejohars #toodles.”

Check out Karan Johar’s video with Yash and Roohi:

Amid the lockdown, almost each day, Karan has shared adorable videos of Yash and Roohi while spending time with them at home and it has been a sweet treat for all the fans. On the work front, Karan was all set to direct Takht with , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. However, the shoot was postponed owing to the lockdown. It is slated to release on December 24, 2021.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×