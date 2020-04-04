Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi think Shah Rukh Khan hides in their dadda’s closet & it is too cute to miss

Karan Johar’s kids Yash and Roohi Johar have been invading their father’s closet these days and they have something interesting to reveal today.

The ongoing lockdown in India due to coronavirus outbreak has got everyone stuck at home. And while everyone is trying to make the most of this home quarantine by doing stuff they like, ace filmmaker is busy enjoying this break with his kids Yash and Roohi Johar. In fact, KJo has also been giving a glimpse of his family time to his fans on social media and his interaction with the little munchkins has been too cute to miss.

But their recent conversation is grabbing the eyeballs for an entirely different reason. We all know Yash and Roohi have been raiding their dadda’s closet and dismissing KJo’s clothes. However, this time, the kids are keen to glimpse of a superstar who is apparently hiding in their father’s closet and this superstar happens to be KJo’s dear friend . In the video, Yash and Roohi are seen rushing into KJo’s closet giving him a glimpse of the superstar and ends up pointing at a poster who they believe is of SRK. Although the renowned director tried explaining that it wasn’t King Khan, the kids are adamant that the poster is that of the Dilwale star. Amused by his kids’ vivid imagination, KJo even stated that “Shah Rukh Khan and dada are one in heart and spirit.”

Take a look at Yash and Roohi Johar finding SRK in KJo’s cupboard:

Earlier, the young stars were also seen fashion advice to their father. When KJo quizzed them if they like his clothes, Roohi was quick to respond saying no. In fact, they also suggested that the filmmaker should stick to simple clothes. Meanwhile, talking about the work front, KJo will soon be seen working on his much talked about multi-starrer period drama Takht.

