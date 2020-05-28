Karan Johar’s kids Yash, Roohi ditch their beds to bunk in a cabinet; Filmmaker says ‘it’s lockdown’s effect’

Karan Johar took to Instagram to share a video of Yash and Roohi ditching their beds and bunking together in a cabinet. While talking to them, Karan asked them if he is making sense to them and their sassy reply deserves your attention.

Filmmaker is on a spree of sharing videos of ‘lockdown with the Johars’ featuring his children Yash and Roohi. From capturing their hilarious shenanigans to spending time with them, Karan has been sharing every sweet moment with Yash and Roohi on social media. On Thursday, once again, Karan shared an adorable video of Yash and Roohi’s lockdown shenanigans at home and this time, it seemed that staying home amid the COVID 19 shutdown has had its effect on them.

Taking to Instagram, Karan dropped a cute video in which Yash and Roohi seemed to be in a mood to goof around at home with their dad. Yash is seen ditching his bed and bunking in a wooden toy cabinet at home. Soon, we also see Roohi joining her brother and bunking on the lower slab of the cabinet. Karan asked them why they were choosing to sleep in the cabinet instead of their beds. To this, Yash is seen telling him that they are tired.

Furthermore, we get to see Karan ask Yash and Roohi if they think that their dad is talking nonsense. Hearing this, Yash and Roohi immediately said, ‘Yes,’ and left the filmmaker in splits. Karan even declared that the lockdown seems to have done ‘collateral damage’ to Yash and Roohi after seeing them ditch their beds for a cabinet. Karan captioned it as, “Literally Locked in!!! #lockdownwiththejohars.” Recently, Karan also shared a video of celebrating his birthday at home amid lockdown with Yash and Roohi. The munchkin were seen cutting their dad's birthday cake.

Check out Karan’s hilarious video with Yash and Roohi:

Meanwhile, recently two house helps at Karan’s house tested positive for COVID 19 and post that the filmmaker’s house was sanitised. A video of Karan’s mom, Hiroo Johar going through the sanitisation process went viral. Karan even released a statement and mentioned that he, Yash, Roohi and Hiroo Johar took the test and it has come out to be negative. On the work front, Karan was gearing up to shoot his magnum opus, Takht when the lockdown was announced. However, due to the lockdown, the shoot has been postponed. The film stars , Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. A release date announcement was made with a video a while back in February 2020. Takht is slated to hit the screens on December 24, 2021.

