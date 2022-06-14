Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan 7 to premiere on the 7th of July

Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan 7 will soon start streaming on an OTT platform. The much-anticipated and awaited celebrity talk show will see the top celebs of the Indian film industry get candid and spill some ‘coffee’ on the couch. As fans and audience wait excitedly for the brand-new season, Karan Johar has revealed the premiere date of KWK! Koffee With Karan 7 will be premiering on the 7th of July. Yes, you read that right! The 7th season of Koffee With Karan comes out on 07/07!

Karan Johar recently joined Anupama Chopra on Film Companion for a fun chat. This is when the director-producer talked about the upcoming season of his chat show. Karan expressed how that he is not breaking any boundaries with the show and that it should be viewed as a fun talk show, because of which it’s everybody’s guilty pleasure. He dubbed it the ‘quintessential cringe binge’, as he explained, “You make cringe but you will still watch it.” When Anupama excitedly said that she can’t wait to watch it, Karan promptly revealed the date of premiere as he said, “I look forward to showing it to you on the 7th of July.”

A few weeks back, Karan shocked everyone as he put up a post on his Instagram space announcing that there won’t be any seventh season of KWK. Later, to fans’ relief, he clarified that the show won’t be airing on the television screens and that instead, it will be a direct to digital premiere on a streaming platform. Well, the shoot for the new episodes is already underway, and it would be exciting to watch the stars bring out their fun and candid sides on the 'koffee' couch.

