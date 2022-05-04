Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan isn't ending? Here’s the truth

Karan Johar took all his fans by a shock after he announced the discontinuation of Koffee With Karan in an important announcement that he made on his social media handles. The moment he made this announcement fans took to the comments section to express their disappointment. But wait! Before you make any conclusion or get extremely upset about this news here is a truth that might make you jump with joy. The latest buzz is that the chat show is not discontinuing.

Yes! You heard that right. According to reports in Indian Express Koffee With Karan will now stream on Disney+ Hotstar from the next season. Earlier today KJo took to his social media handle to share a note with an important announcement. The announcement read, ‘Koffee With Karan has been a part of my life, and yours, for 6 seasons now. I would like to think we have made an impact and even found our place in pop culture history. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I announce that Koffee With Karan will not be returning.’

For the unversed, in 2021 Karan Johar hosted special episodes of Koffee With Karan for the streaming giant. We saw two special episodes of the chat show and it was titled Koffee Shots. The first episode featured the cast of Empire and later Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan were also seen promoting their film Atrangi Re and that episode was titled Koffee Shots With Atrangi Re. The two episodes exclusively streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

ALSO READ: Karan Johar makes an 'Important Announcement' about the new season of Koffee with Karan