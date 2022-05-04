Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan Season 7 to roll on digital platform; To be more entertaining and witty

The day started on a very surprising note after Karan Johar had announced that his popular celebrity chat show Koffee With Karan will not return with a new season. KJo’s announcement had left the social media buzzing with opinions and netizens were already missing the show. However, the cat is now out of the bag. Koffee With Karan will be returning with the seventh season. But there’s a twist. Koffee With Karan season 7 will be ditching the small screens and will be rolling on a digital platform this time.

Yes! Koffee With Karan 7 will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar. But the surprise doesn’t end here. The new season of the popular chat show will be coming with new surprises for the audience. Interestingly, the popular segment of KWK - the rapid fire round - will be returning to add to the entertainment segment of the show. Besides, Koffee With Karan 7 will also have several new games for the guests which include Koffee Bingo, Mashed Up, and more. Sharing his excitement about the new season of Koffee With Karan, KJo stated that it will be more entertaining and will be filled with glam and wit.

“The beans have been roasting long enough, and it is now time to finally brew them. It is an all-new season of Koffee With Karan and I cannot wait for my friends and guests to make a run for the esteemed coffee hamper as the audience watches the show only on Disney+ Hotstar this time. Viewers can expect this season to be more entertaining with fun segments, style, coming closer to your favourite stars, filled with glam and wit, making it bigger and better,” KJo was quoted saying.

To note, KJo will begin shooting for Koffee with Karan season 7 on May 7. Are you excited about Koffee with Karan 7? Let us know in the comment section below.

