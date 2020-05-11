Karan Johar’s lockdown shenanigans has Yash & Roohi wanting daddy to remove his clothes and take a shower

Today, Karan Johar shared a brand new video of his Lockdown shenanigans and in the video, Yash and Roohi ask daddy to remove his clothes; Watch

After his closet shenanigans, ’s lockdown with the Johar’s has moved to the bathroom as the filmmaker took to social media to give a sneak peek of the same. As we all know, earlier, Karan Johar and his twins- Yash and Roohi, were seen exploring the bathroom which had a huge bathtub, and in that video, Roohi called the bathtub useless, while Yash was constantly behind his father trying to wash him. And today, this Ae Dil Hain Mushkil director posted a brand new video which had the kids exploring the bathroom and also, wanting to clean their daddy.

In the said video, we can see Karan Johar, who is behind the lens, asking his kids what they are up to in the bathroom, and while Roohi leaves the camera frame saying something which Karan Johar’s fails to understand, Yash is heard saying he wants to explore the bathroom and give a wash to his father. Throughout the video, we can see Yash holding a hand shower and trying to figure out as to where to switch it on from and while Yash is figuring out the hand shower, Roohi walks in and asks daddy to remove his clothes and on hearing this, KJo laughs and denies to fulfill her demand and is also heard saying that ‘daddy can’t go nagu.’ Alongside the video, Karan Johar wrote, “Shower shenanigans! #lockdownwiththejohars”

Ever since the lockdown, Karan Johar has been entertaining his fans with his lockdown stories, and netizens have been loving Yash and Roohi’s appearance on daddy Johar’s social media. Also, a few weeks back, in order to support the COVID 19 warriors, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar organized a fundraiser concert which had , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , and others actors interact with fans virtually from their respective houses.

Check out Karan Johar's lockdown video as his kids ask him to take of his clothes:

