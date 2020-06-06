  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Karan Johar’s major throwback with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Akshay Kumar is pure gold

Karan Johar has taken the social media by a storm as he shared some iconic pictures giving us a major throwback.
3041 reads Mumbai Updated: June 6, 2020 11:14 pm
Karan Johar’s major throwback with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Akshay Kumar is pure goldKaran Johar’s major throwback with Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan and Akshay Kumar is pure gold
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Karan Johar is an avid social media user and he has always managed to keep his fans intrigued with his Instagram posts. In fact, while the ongoing lockdown had brought the entertainment industry to a standstill, the ace filmmaker made sure to be in touch with his fans on social media and shared adorable videos of his kids Roohi Johar and Yash Johar. Needless to say, his Instagram series of Lockdown with Johars has been a rage among the netizens. However, his recent Instagram posts have taken the social media by a storm

This time the renowned filmmaker has shared a major throwback as he shared iconic pictures from the 90s and it is pure gold in every sense. The first picture in his post featured KJo posing with his parents Yash Johar and Hiroo Johar along with Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan. On the other hand, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director was seen sharing a hearty laugh with Akshay Kumar while the last picture seemed to be a candid click wherein Uday Chopra was seen in giving Karan a neck massage. He captioned the post as “Major throwback! @iamsrk @gaurikhan @udayc @akshaykumar” followed by heart emoticons.

Take a look at Karan Johar’s major throwback post:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Major throwback! @iamsrk @gaurikhan @udayc @akshaykumar

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

Talking about the work front, Karan will soon be working on his much talked about period drama Takht which is set in the Mughal era and will revolve around the story of the two warring Mughal princes, Aurangzeb and Dara Shikoh. The movie will feature Kareena Kapoor Khan as Shah Jahan’s daughter Jahanara Begum, Ranveer Singh as Dara Shikoh, Vicky Kaushal as Aurangzeb, Anil Kapoor as Shah Jahan and Alia Bhatt as Dilras Banu. Besides, it will also feature Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in key roles.

Also Read: Karan Johar declares Yash as ‘jewel thief’ as he runs away with Roohi’s jewellery; Watch latest lockdown video

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement