Karan Johar’s meal discussions with his twins Yash and Roohi is the best thing to see for every foodie

Karan Johar, who is practising self quarantine these days, has been enjoying his time with his kids and their family videos are winning the hearts.

India’s battle against coronavirus is nowhere near the end and the ongoing lockdown is likely to be extended. This means we will be holed up in our houses for some more time and this has got many of us anxious. However, if there is anyone who is making the most of the quarantine break, it has to be . The ace filmmaker is busy spending time with his mother and twins Yash and Roohi. And while he is enjoying this family time, KJo made sure to give his fans a glimpse of his amazing moments with this family and has been regularly sharing videos of his kids.

Making a new addition to his collection of ‘lockdown with the Johars’, KJo shared a beautiful video of his munchkins wherein they were seen having interesting meal discussions. The video begins with Karan asking Yash and Roohi about what they were eating and they responded in the most adorable way saying they are eating potato chips. Later, the Student of The Year director also quizzed about their dinner plans to which Roohi replied saying that she wants to eat chicken while Yash took his dad with a surprise as he chose broccoli. But the discussion didn’t end there. The young stars also had a dinner suggestion for their dadda and it was French fries. Cute, isn’t it?

Take a look at Karan Johar’s meal discussion with his kids:

Meanwhile talking about the work front, Karan Johar has got his fans excited about his next project which happens to be a multi-starrer period drama Takht. The movie will feature Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Bhumi Pednekar in key roles.

