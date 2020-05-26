Karan Johar’s mother undergoes sanitization process after two staff members test positive for COVID 19; Watch

After Karan Johar released a statement on social media announcing that two of his staff members tested positive, a video has gone viral of his mother Hiroo Johar showing her undergoing sanitization process at their residence

After Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor’s staff tested positive for Coronavirus, , yesterday took to social media to inform that his staff members, too, tested positive. Taking to social media, Karan shared a detailed statement and revealed that although his family hasn’t showed any symptoms, they will be self-isolating themselves. Karan's statement read, “I'd like to inform you that 2 members of our household staff have tested positive for Covid-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, they were put under quarantine in a section of our building. The BMC was informed immediately, and the building has been fumigated and sterilised by them as per the norms,” adding, “The rest of us in the family and the staff are all safe and display no symptoms. We have all taken the swab test this morning and have tested negative, but will remain in self-isolation for the next 14 days for the safety of everyone around us. We stand by our commitment to safeguard everyone and have ensured that all measures prescribed by the authorities have been strictly adhered to.”

Soon after Karan’s statement was released online, a video of Karan's mom Hiroo Johar went viral on social media and in the clip, we can see Hiroo aunty, as she is fondly called, undergoing the sanitisation process in their home. In the said video, we can see a man instructing Hiroo Johar to stand in front of the sanitization and move 3 times slowly slowly. Well, it was only yesterday that Karan Johar celebrated his birthday and later at night, Karan posted a video with his twins wherein they are seen cutting the cake.

On Karan’s birthday, Bollywood actors took to social media to wish the filmmaker as due to the lockdown, they couldn’t go to meet him. From , , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh to others, a host of actors wished the filmmaker on his birthday,

Check out Karan Johar's mom video here:

