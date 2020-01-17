Karan Johar’s revelation about his son Yash calling him 'Joker' evokes an EPIC response from the Takht maker

Recently, Karan said that all the praise, all the criticism somewhere makes you stronger. He reads a lot of criticism and wakes up to abuse sometimes and wake up to the nasty things they write about him but some of the things they write are actually true.

Recently, the filmmaker took a dig at himself. He tweeted, "My son just called me Karan JOKER! I think he follows me on Instagram!" Karan Johar is known for posting selfies, his pout pictures, and posing in his colourful outfits on his Instagram account. Taking a dig at himself, Karan Johar said that his two-year-old son Yash calls him a Joker because of his Instagram posts. Recently in an interview talking about the comments he receives on social media, Karan said that all the praise, all the criticism somewhere makes you stronger. He reads a lot of criticism and wakes up to abuse sometimes and wake up to the nasty things they write about him but some of the things they write are actually true.

Check out Karan Johar's tweet here:

My son just called me Karan JOKER! I think he follows me on Instagram! — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 16, 2020

He further said, "When they criticise you, they are coming from someplace of information that you must also have about yourself. Hence, it’s important to read the good and the bad and sometimes just turn your face from the ugly."

Karan recently released the first-look poster of his production, Shershaah which is helmed by Vishnu Varadhan. Starring and Kiara Advani, the film will tell the story of Param Vir Chakra awardee Captain Vikram Batra, who was martyred during the 1999 Kargil War.

