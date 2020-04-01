Karan Johar’s son ‘disapproves’ of his Pink shoes and Sonam Kapoor’s sister feels Yash is ‘on point’

In this video shared by Karan Johar on Instagram, the filmmakers’ son, Yash, disapproves of his father’s Pink shoes. Take a look

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak, since the entire country is under a lockdown, B-town celebs have got a break from shootings and promotions and while some are spending time cooking and painting and reading books, others are busy spending quality time with their family. Now talking about social media star and filmmaker , he has been sharing a series of videos on social media wherein he is seen drinking tea with mother Hiroo, and doing some fun stuff with Yash and Roohi.

In the latest, today, Karan Johar treated his fans to two videos- while in one video, KJo asks Roohi if she likes his clothes, and to which, Roohi blatantly says 'No'. Then, Karan asks his son Yash and asks him what kind of clothes should senior Johar wear and to this, Yash says, ‘simple clothes'. And right now, Karan shared a brand new video wherein Yash is seen holding Karan’s Pink shoes and while Karan asks Yash if he likes ‘Dada’s’ shoes, Yash loudly says ‘No’ and instead, pointing towards Roohi says that they are Roohi’s and Roohi, who is sitting on the couch, dismisses the shoes and pointing towards Karan, Roohi says they are ‘your shoes’ and later, Yash keeps the shoes on the floor and plays his hop and jump game. Alongside the video, Karan wrote, “He disapproves! She dismisses! #myfashionpolice #lockdownwiththejohars..”

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon kick-start his next directorial Takht which is a period drama set against the Mughal era and the film features Anil Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor.

Check out the video wherein Karan Johar's son disapproves of his father's Pink shoes:

