Karan Johar’s son Yash combs his hair to look ‘Fancy’ making daddy burst into laughter; Watch

Today, Ae Dil Hain Mushkil director Karan Johar took to social media to share a video of son Yash as he calls himself Fancy while combing his hair

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nationwide lockdown due to the Coronavirus pandemic, Bollywood actors have been doing household chores and working out to keep themselves busy amid lockdown, and if we talk about , he has been sharing sneak peek from the Johar house. Yes, Karan Johar’s lockdown with Johar tale kick-started with Yash and Roohi raiding daddy Johar’s closet and dismissing his fashion choices, and post that, the lockdown tales moved to the bathroom and today, Karan shared a brand new video wherein we can see Yash combing his hair with a hair comb and when daddy Johar asks him as to what he is doing, Yash replies “combing my hair and going fancy”. His dad bursts out laughing and says “You’re looking fancy?”.

In the past, Karan has shared videos wherein the twins mistake a frame of Mick Jagger in his closet to that of , and Karan bursts out laughing when his son tells him that it is Shah Rukh Khan in his closet. Yesterday, Karan Johar’s video showed his kids raiding his bathroom, and while Yash is heard saying he wants to explore the bathroom and give a wash to his father, Roohi calls him dirty and asks him to remove his clothes. Alongside the video, Karan Johar wrote, “Shower shenanigans! #lockdownwiththejohars”

In the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, Karan Johar and Zoya Akhtar organized a fundraiser concert which had Shah Rukh Khan, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, , , and others actors interact with fans virtually from their respective houses.

Check out the video here:

