Karan Johar’s son Yash Johar calls him a monkey in THIS video and it will leave you in splits; WATCH

Karan Johar shares another cute video of his cute banter with twins Yash Johar and Roohi Johar and it is winning hearts for all the right reasons.

, who is known for making one of the most stupendous movies, has been keeping his fans intrigued during the lockdown in the most interesting ways. The filmmaker might not be able to make films but he is busy shooting his twins – son Yash and daughter Roohi – during the lockdown and has been sharing his adorable banters with the munchkins in his much popular series of Lockdown With The Johars. From taking witty jibes at Karan Johar’s wardrobe selection, to giving him dieting advice, etc the toddlers have been winning hearts with their antics.

Keeping up with the trajectory of sharing endearing videos of the young stars, Karan has posted another video of his quarantine moments with his twins and it is once again grabbing the eyeballs as the kids have come up with a new title for the filmmaker and called him a monkey. The video begins with Roohi telling that she wants to stay in KJo’s bed as she was playing with a balloon. On the other hand, Yash was seen making efforts to climb into the bed and called him ‘little monkey’.

To this, Roohi corrected him saying “He’s only Yash.” And When Karan inquires Yash if he is a monkey, the little Johar replies saying “I am Yash bhaiya.” And while Roohi calls herself ‘Roohi didi’, the filmmaker asks Yash, “And who am I?” and to this, the toddler responds “Monkey!” The Ae Dil Hi Mushkil director captioned the video, “Ok I have a new name now! #lockdownwiththejohars.”

Take a look at Karan Johar’s new video with his kids:

Meanwhile, talking about the work front, Karan is looking forward to working on his much talked about period drama Takht which features , Vicky Kaushal, , Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×