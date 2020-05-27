Karan Johar’s son Yash picks AbRam while Roohi chooses Taimur Ali Khan for playdate in a rapid fire with him

Karan Johar played a little rapid fire round with Yash and Roohi on Wednesday and well, the cute answers he got are bound to leave your hearts melting.

Filmmaker has been on a spree of sharing adorable videos of ‘lockdown with Johars’ amid staying at home with his kids Yash and Roohi. Once again, Karan shared a cute video of his shenanigans with Yash and Roohi and this time, the filmmaker shot rapid-fire questions to his kids. One of the questions that Karan asked Yash and Roohi was about the person with whom they would like their next play date to be. And to this, Yash chose his friend and birthday Boy and Roohi wanted to play Taimur Ali Khan.

In the cute video shared by the filmmaker, we can see Yash and Roohi chilling with their dad. Karan decided to shoot rapid-fire questions at them and Roohi, Yash also seemed to be in a fun mood. The Takht filmmaker asked them about their most favourite person in the house and Yash revealed it to be Roohi and himself. Next, he asked Roohi who her favourite was and she picked her school teacher. Next up, Karan prodded his munchkins about who they want to go on a playdate with next.

To this, Yash picked his best friend while Roohi chose Taimur Ali Khan. Well, the adorable munchkins surely are missing their play time with their friends amid the lockdown. Karan shared the video and wrote, “Rapid fire with the only guests i can interview!!! Excuse the originality of my questions ... #lockdownwiththejohars”

Check out Karan Johar’s son Yash and Roohi taking rapid fire questions:

Over the past few days, Karan has been sharing adorable videos with Yash and Roohi and sometimes, even Hiroo Johar is a part of them. Celebs often react to the cute shenanigans of Yash and Roohi and fans love their adorable antics with their dad. Recently, the filmmaker also informed that two house helps tested positive for COVID 19 and post that a video of his mom undergoing the sanitisation process went viral on social media. Karan has been entertaining fans on social media with the cute videos of Yash and Roohi and fans have been loving it completely.

