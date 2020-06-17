  1. Home
Karan Johar’s SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: Stop being a**hole to each other

Student of the year 2 director Punit Malhotra reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise; Here’s what he has to say
33159 reads Mumbai Updated: June 17, 2020 11:46 am
Karan Johar's SOTY 2 director Punit Malhotra on Sushant Singh Rajput's death Stop being aholes to each other
After Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020, Sushant’s fans have taken to Twitter to blame Nepotism for the actor’s demise as they feel that Sushant wasn’t given the due that he deserved, despite successful films. What started the nepotism debate was when Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, and others took to social media to mourn Sushant’s death, and soon after, fans blasted Karan, Alia and others for their hypocrisy for gaining mileage from his death and acting as hypocrites because when he was alive, they only make fun of him at chat shows. Adding to this, Politician Sanjay Nirupam took to his Twitter account to reveal that the industry has let down a talented artist as in the tweet, he said after Chhichhore's success Sushant had signed seven films, which he lost in mere six months.

And today, director of SOTY 2, Punit Malhotra, took to Instagram, to call out people to be kind to each other in real life, as opposed to expressing concern on social media. Taking to Instagram, Punit wrote, “You can post a suicide prevention phone number all you want but if you really want to help prevent suicide, depression and self-harm, stop being such a**holes to each other online and in real life.” Well, we totally agree with Punit because Sushant’s demise has brought to light the hypocrisy that exists in the industry, and also the fact that pretending to care and posting RIP message for the dead is nothing but an insult to the departed soul.

Saif, too, in an interview opened up about Sushant’s death as he said that Sushant’s death has proved the film industry’s hypocrisy and the pretence of caring for Sushant was an ‘insult’ to him. Post his demise, Sushant Singh Rajput was cremated at Mumbai’s Vile Parle crematorium and his friends who attended the last rites included Shraddha Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Abhishek Kapoor, Vivek Oberoi, Rajkummar Rao, and others.

