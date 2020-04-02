Karan Johar’s ‘Toodles’ videos makes Yash & Roohi laugh at his fashion choices; Sidharth Malhotra seconds them
In the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, since there are no movie shootings, and no releases, B-town celebs are making the most of their quarantine period. While Katrina Kaif is busy working out on terrace, Alia Bhatt is reading books, Salman Khan is painting, and Shraddha Kapoor is gorging on home cooked food, and talking about filmmaker Karan Johar, he is making the most of the quarantine by spending ample time with his kids- Yash and Roohi.
We all know that Karan Johar is a social media star as he keeps updating his Instafam with his candid photos, pout selfies, and party videos and ever since the Coronavirus outbreak, this Takht director has been sharing videos of Yash and Roohi wherein the kids are raiding their father’s wardrobe. While yesterday, Yash and Roohi ‘dismissed’ Karan’s pink shoes, today, Karan Johar posted yet another video wherein Roohi is seen holding Karan’s blingy jacket, and when Karan asks Roohi about his jacket, Roohi says it’s a girls jacket and thereafter, when Karan Johar asks Yash about the neon jacket that Yahs is holding, the little munchkin dismisses the jacket and is seen laughing. After Yash’s reaction, Karan is heard saying that he will have to reassess his fashion choices, and alongside the video, Karan wrote, “Bachche man ke sache has a new meaning in my sartorial choices! #toodles #lockdownwiththejohars….” Soon after, Sidharth Malhotra drops a comment telling Karan that he agrees with Yash as he wrote, “I agree with Yash…”
Earlier in the video, when Yash and Roohi are seen in his walk-in-closet, Karan asks his kids - "Do you like Dada's clothes?" and to this, Roohi replies, “No..” Also, when Karan asks Yash what kind of clothes he should wear, the star kid ends up giving him a fashion advice and says, "Simple clothes.” Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this Ae Dil Hain Mushkil director had stopped all the production work under his banner Dharma Productions to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus.
