Karan Johar’s ‘Toodles’ videos makes Yash & Roohi laugh at his fashion choices; Sidharth Malhotra seconds them

Today, Karan Johar posted another ‘Toodles’ video on social media wherein Yash and Roohi are seen laughing at his fashion choices.

In the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak, since there are no movie shootings, and no releases, B-town celebs are making the most of their quarantine period. While is busy working out on terrace, is reading books, is painting, and is gorging on home cooked food, and talking about filmmaker , he is making the most of the quarantine by spending ample time with his kids- Yash and Roohi.

We all know that Karan Johar is a social media star as he keeps updating his Instafam with his candid photos, pout selfies, and party videos and ever since the Coronavirus outbreak, this Takht director has been sharing videos of Yash and Roohi wherein the kids are raiding their father’s wardrobe. While yesterday, Yash and Roohi ‘dismissed’ Karan’s pink shoes, today, Karan Johar posted yet another video wherein Roohi is seen holding Karan’s blingy jacket, and when Karan asks Roohi about his jacket, Roohi says it’s a girls jacket and thereafter, when Karan Johar asks Yash about the neon jacket that Yahs is holding, the little munchkin dismisses the jacket and is seen laughing. After Yash’s reaction, Karan is heard saying that he will have to reassess his fashion choices, and alongside the video, Karan wrote, “Bachche man ke sache has a new meaning in my sartorial choices! #toodles #lockdownwiththejohars….” Soon after, drops a comment telling Karan that he agrees with Yash as he wrote, “I agree with Yash…”

Earlier in the video, when Yash and Roohi are seen in his walk-in-closet, Karan asks his kids - "Do you like Dada's clothes?" and to this, Roohi replies, “No..” Also, when Karan asks Yash what kind of clothes he should wear, the star kid ends up giving him a fashion advice and says, "Simple clothes.” Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, this Ae Dil Hain Mushkil director had stopped all the production work under his banner Dharma Productions to prevent the spread of novel Coronavirus.

