Is Karan Johar’s tweet reply to reports of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor’s pay cuts amid lockdown for Brahmastra?

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s Brahmastra is an anticipated release of 2020. Owing to lockdown, the shoot of Ayan Mukerji’s directorial is delayed. A report states that Alia, Ranbir, Ayan may take pay cuts to make release viable. However, Karan Johar’s cryptic tweet may be a reply to those reports.

Amid Coronavirus lockdown, several Bollywood films are suffering as shoots have been delayed due to the shutdown. Among them, and starrer Brahmastra may also be facing issues owing to the lockdown. Before the lockdown began, the shooting of Alia and Ranbir starrer was going on and often, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir and Alia were spotted on the sets. However, since the lockdown, the shoot has been stalled. Now, a report hinted that owing to the delay, the budget of ’s production, Brahmastra might be overshot and hence, Alia, Ranbir and Ayan may take pay cuts.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, due to the lockdown, the shoot of Brahmastra has been delayed and with 40 more days of shoot schedule remaining, for the same, the budgets of the film have been exceeded by a wide margin. The report further stated that Alia and Ranbir starrer has a lot of VFX work pending as portions shot with and those filmed in Manali need to be worked upon. Hence, a source told the portal that producer Karan Johar may go back to the board to figure out the economics of the film. The source further added that since Ranbir, Alia, Ayan are aware of the situation, they have decided to take pay cuts to make the film viable. In return, the source mentioned that the production house is contemplating giving them a profit share.

However, as soon the reports of Ranbir, Alia, and Ayan taking pay cuts went viral on social media, Karan Johar took to Twitter to express his thoughts. While the filmmaker’s tweet didn’t take any names of any of his films but it came at a time when reports of Ranbir, Alia, Ayan taking pay cuts for Brahmastra went viral. Karan urged the media to wait for official announcements only and not to spread false rumours amid sensitive times of Coronavirus. Karan wrote, “My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternity films...these are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse! Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request....”

My hugest request to my media friends not to reach any assumptions on our fraternity films...these are challenging times for the business and false news only makes the situation worse! Please wait for official news on any account!! This is a humble request.... — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) May 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Karan’s other film, Takht shoot also had to begin in April 2020. However, due to the Coronavirus lockdown, it has been delayed. On the other hand, Brahmastra is one of the most highly mounted films that is being produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and the shooting has been going on since 2017. It stars Ranbir as Shiva and Alia as Isha in the lead. Other than them, it also has Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and . The film is helmed by Ayan Mukerji and after much debate, the release date was announced to be December 4, 2020.

