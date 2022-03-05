Karan Johar’s twins Yash & Roohi teach him bathroom manners; Ranveer Singh reacts

Karan Johar is one of the most active filmmakers on social media. KJo often shares entertaining videos with his twins and entertains his fans and followers. Well, if you follow him then you must be aware of his ‘toodles’ videos that are popular. Today, he took to his Instagram handle to share yet another toodles video with his twins wherein you can hear them teaching their dad bathroom manners.

The video begins with Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi smiling towards the camera as KJo asks them ‘Dear Sir, dear Mam how is our morning?’ to this Roohi replies, ‘Fine Sir’ and Yash replies, ‘There’s a little cloud. It’s raining today with a cherry on the top’. Karan says, ‘You are a very bad weatherman, dear sir’. The filmmaker then pans the camera towards Roohi and asks her about the weather. She replies, ‘It's so sunny today…’ A frustrated KJo then says ‘He is saying its raining, you’re saying its sunny, you all are useless weather reporters’. At that moment Yash laughs and says, ‘Daddy you need to gargle and spit it in the bathroom.’ Karan smiles and asks him, ‘Are you trying to say when I gargle I spit it elsewhere? I am a very very very very dutiful citizen’ and ends the video with toodles.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan Johar has gotten back in the director’s chair after a hiatus of almost 6 years. He is currently directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. The team recently wrapped up the Delhi schedule of the film and we got to see some amazing videos from the sets.

