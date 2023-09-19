Karan Johar says Alia Bhatt's like his 'first child'; REACTS to nepotism allegations: I will not apologize...

Karan Johar is one the most talented filmmakers we’ve had in the industry. He has treated the audience with several iconic hits in the Bollywood industry. Despite being in the industry for more than two decades, he surrounded himself in a nepotism debate in recent years. He launched Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra in 2012 with his directorial, Student of The Year. On various occasions, several digs have been taken against the filmmaker on the same and being biased towards Alia Bhatt. In a recent interview, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director addressed these allegations and stated that he is indifferent towards them as he has taken the high road.

Karan Johar reacts to nepotism allegations laid against him

The maverick filmmaker, Karan Johar was in a recent chat with Mid-day. He was being asked if reading so much against him, especially in the last three years makes him feel apologetic as what he’s done or every step he takes misfires, even his relation with Alia Bhatt for that matter. In response to this, Karan Johar gave an extensive reply. He even referred to Alia as his first child.

KJo said, “I haven’t and I will not apologize for anything. I will cast who I feel is right. If that person happens to be related to somebody in the industry then so be it. Alia is like my first child. I will always love her in public in person and she will always be part of my life and you can keep saying things, you can call me what you want."

He added, "All the names you want eventually that negativity is eating that person up, not me. I’m rising above, I’ve taken the high road and when you take the high road in life, you cannot change the way of your being because of what people say.”

The Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director further added, “I have always done what my heart believes in. My mum has taught me if you weren’t the right, you believe you weren’t the right then how can anyone make a difference”

Being unapologetic for casting an industry kid, Karan said that if he launches an actor coming from a film family who is equipped to be in a film, which may be a privilege for the start but after that, she/has to prove their mettle. He stated, “May be I’ve seen something, May be I’ve the access to that something why should I not leverage it.”

Karan Johar talks about non-industry people employed in various ventures of Dharma

Citing an example from his organization he continued, “At a given point of time, you’re working between Dharmatic shows, Dharma production movie, Dharma 2.0 (ads which they produce) and DCA (talent management), you’ve an employer base of over 800-1000 people working for you at one given point. Of all those people whose livelihood depends onto work that is given to them and we make sure we are well taking care of each and every member of that organization. Out of those, 98% are not from the industry. Why is this data not talked about? Why are we talking about that one star kid or one industry kid that is giving you opportunity? What about the other thousands of people that are working, who are not from the industry and working beautifully, comfortably and contributing so massively.”

The filmmaker concluded by saying that if one wants to make a narrative that works negatively, one can, but that negative is on whoever is making it and not on him.

