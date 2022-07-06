Karan Johar says 'don't have power' to pull the trio Shah Rukh Khan, Salman, Aamir Khan on Koffee With Karan 7

All eyes are on Karan Johar as he is all set to come back with the 7th season of his chat show Koffee With Karan. Ever since the promos of the new season has released, fans have been jumping with joy. Well, the excitement level has gone a notch higher after looking at the promo and now with just a day away from the premiere, Karan is leaving no stones unturned to promote his chat show. Well, in a recent interview he opened up about a lot of things related to the show, but what caught our attention was him talking about bringing Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan together on the couch.

In an interview with NDTV, when Karan Johar was asked, will Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and Salman khan be on air? KJo instant replied, “No, no they are not coming together. I don’t have the power to pull that trio.” The filmmaker further added that he can get them to a party but not on a show. He also said that he can’t manage two also of the three Khans. Well, it looks like fans will have to wait for a little extra to see the three Khans together on the show.

Meanwhile, talking about Karan’s chat show, the first promo of Koffee With Karan gave a glimpse of the guests of the new season which includes names like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, etc. Interestingly, the new season will not just be about fun conversations but the celebs will also be seen giving a glimpse of their unfiltered selves. From Sara Ali Khan talking about her ex-boyfriend to Samantha Ruth Prabhu blaming Karan Johar for unhappy marriages, Shahid Kapoor talking about what he misses about being single and more, Koffee With Karan season 7 will witness some spicy conversations on the couch.

ALSO READ: Koffee With Karan: Richard Gere to Aamir Khan, 9 celebrities who made solo appearances on 'Koffee Couch'