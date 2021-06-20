Karan Johar says he aims to teach Roohi & Yash 'inclusivity & humanity in equal measure' on Father's Day

On the occasion of Father's Day 2021, Karan Johar penned down his thoughts on the kind of parent he aspires to be. Read on to know more.

is celebrating today's special day -- Father's Day with his adorable twins by his side. The filmmaker took to Instagram to pen a sweet post for his kids. Karan also penned down his thoughts on the kind of parent he aspires to be. Sharing a series of photos, he wrote about he will never stereotype his kids by gender and that inclusivity and humanity will be the driving force.

In the photos, Karan along with Yash and Roohi can be seen swimming cutely with their floaters around. The doting dad also dropped a series of super sweet photos of just Yash and Roohi adorably smiling for the camera.

Karan captioned the photos, "Blessed to be a father…. My endeavour is to raise them as individuals and never Stereotype them by gender … teach them inclusivity and humanity in equal measure."

He further added, "We are in a world that needs Conscious parenting and I aspire to be that parent…. Children are extremely impressionable so what we say around them truly matters! #happyfathersday to every understanding, supporting but never controlling father."

Apart from the filmmaker, Karan's bestie Kareena Kapoor Khan also dropped Father's Day wishes on the gram. Kareena shared a photo with husband and dad Randhir as she wished her 'superheroes'.

