Karan Johar says he is willing to play Ananya Panday's father; admits not getting 'single offer' after Bombay Velvet

Karan Johar is a successful filmmaker who has directed numerous hit films, from Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Despite his success behind the camera, he has had only one opportunity to act in front of it, which was in Bombay Velvet.

Now, Karan Johar has urged casting directors to consider him for roles, expressing his readiness to take on any part. He even mentioned his willingness to play Ananya Panday's father, stating that age is not a barrier for him.

In a conversation with Sucharita Tyagi, Karan mentioned that he would be willing to play Ananya Panday's father, emphasizing that he has reached a stage where age is not a barrier. “I'll play Ananya's father. I've reached that point where age is not an obstacle. As long as it's a meaty part, a ‘supporting' part, a ‘character artist' part, I'll do it,” he said.

Discussing his desire to appear on screen, Karan Johar expressed that he genuinely meant it when he said he wanted to act. He revealed that he hadn't received a single offer after Bombay Velvet, despite expecting many opportunities to come his way.

The filmmaker admitted that he often tries to subtly suggest his own name for roles within his company, mentioning to directors how excited he is about certain parts, only to have them change the subject.

Karan revealed that he hasn't received any role offers since the release of Bombay Velvet. He expressed his frustration, noting that while he received good reviews, nothing materialized from it. He mentioned that he wasn't even offered bad films and urged casting directors to consider him for roles, stating his desire to redeem himself.

KJo emphasized his pride in Bombay Velvet and his willingness to take on any full-length role, acknowledging that he might not be suited for lead roles but asking to be considered nonetheless.

The filmmaker revealed that he feels like he has a ‘frustrated actor’ inside him, expressing a strong desire to act. “I really want to act. I feel there's a frustrated actor inside me who wants to come out. I'm not saying this as a joke. Every day I feel it'll (acting offer) come today or tomorrow but it never does. I'm ready to give my time to a film, I'm ready,” he added.

Karan Johar announces taking a break from Koffee With Karan

During the interview, Karan also announced that his widely-loved chat show, Koffee With Karan, will not air a new season this year. He mentioned that he is taking a hiatus to refresh the show and aims to return with its ninth season in the latter half of 2025.

