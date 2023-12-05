Karan Johar says he never edits ‘things of consequence’ on Koffee with Karan even if they have ramifications

Karan Johar is known to be an unapologetic and unabashed celebrity who likes to keep it raw and real in life. During his chat with Bollywood celebs on his show Koffee With Karan, he tries to stay true to himself and asks the most requested and sometimes controversial questions. Recently, he said that he retains everything he or any celeb says on the show no matter what the consequences are.

Karan Johar says he never edits ‘things of consequence’ on Koffee With Karan

During a press conference, filmmaker Karan Johar shared how he keeps it real on his show Koffee With Karan. He said that no matter what he says on the show, he doesn’t edit it. “I have kept the things which maybe in retrospect I shouldn't have. But I feel like when somebody comes and says something and I have a natural response, I have to keep it all,” he said adding that they do cut out the clips that are boring and don’t add up to anything for them.

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani director added, “But things of consequence, we never cut out. And I have never asked to remove anything that I have said that is too personal or perhaps sometimes maybe an opinion that I feel will have repercussions and ramifications. It’s all there and there is proof of that. You have seen it. You have seen stuff that you could turn around and tell me, ‘Arey, ye rakha kyun? We’re still bearing the brunt of it.”

Explaining why he keeps everything the celebs say on the show, Karan said that he keeps it because they’re his guests. “Vo aapke mehmaan hai. Vo aa k kuch kehte hai, dil se kehte hai, dimaag se kehte hai aur jo bhi kehte hai unhone kaha hai. Mai von hi nikaal sakta. (They’re your guests. They come and say something from their heart or mind but they have said it. I can’t edit them off.) That is the way I respect a guest on Koffee With Karan.”

Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal to be the next guests on Koffee With Karan 8

In the new promo of Koffee With Karan Season 8, we see Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal gracing the Koffee couch and engaging in some fun conversations with the host. The newly wedded actress also revealed some unknown facts about her husband, actor Sidharth Malhotra. The new episode will be premiered on Thursday at midnight.

