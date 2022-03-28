Karan Johar says he’s ‘going back to the same world’ of KKHH with Alia-Ranveer’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Karan Johar is currently busy for his upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the leads. This will mark his comeback as a director after a hiatus of 6 years as his last film was Ae Dil Hain Mushkil starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Fawad Khan, which came out in 2016. Fans are excited to watch Alia and Ranveer collaborate on the silver screen for the second time after Gully Boy. Amid this Karan recently revealed that the world of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is pretty similar to his 1998 film, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, which marked his debut as a director.

In a recent interaction at the ABP Networks Ideas of India Summit held on Saturday evening, Karan said that if he were to make his directorial debut in 2022, he would make something similar to Kuch Kuch Hota Hain which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, and Rani Mukerji. “I did go through phases of evolution as a filmmaker. But right during the pandemic, I felt I just needed to make a movie that made me feel like I was 25 again. And when I was 25, the only movie I could think of or make was Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, because it was like an accumulation of all the movies that I had grown up watching. It’s a homage to Raj Kapoor, Yash Chopra, Sooraj Barjatya,” said the filmmaker.

Karan further added that during the pandemic, he felt compelled to go back to ‘quintessential Bollywood’ which featured a lot of drama, songs, dance sequences, and theatrics.

Although the world of KKHH and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is not entirely the same, it does have similarities. Regarding this, Karan said, “It is a love story, it has a family. It has Ranveer, Alia, senior members of the fraternity, Jaya ji, Shabana ji and Dharmendra ji in the movie. I’m going back to the same world.”

