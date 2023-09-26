Karan Johar says he's obsessed with infidelity; reveals what inspired Dharmendra-Shabana's story in RARKPK

Karan Johar has set a high benchmark in the Bollywood industry by delivering some of the best entertaining gigs for the audience to binge on. From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to Kuch Kuch Hota hai, Karan has always immensely ‘romanticized romance’ in the best way possible and his movies are proof of the same. Recently, our favorite filmmaker opened up on the topic of infidelity, stating that he is “obsessed” with it and how it intrigues him. Notably, Karan directed the 2006 movie Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Rani Mukerji, and Abhishek Bachchan, and the film highlighted the issue of infidelity.

Karan Johar addresses the issue of infidelity

In a recent interview with Prabal Gurung, Karan spoke about infidelity, stating that he is “obsessed” with the same. He further also revealed the reaction he received to making a movie on this topic. “For me, I’m so obsessed with infidelity. I made a movie on it and I remember someone telling me, ‘Why are you endorsing infidelity?’ I’m like, ‘dude, you can’t endorse something that’s already sold out.’ Just emotionally speaking, I’m always intrigued by the idea of infidelity and how it can be a reality,” mentioned the filmmaker.

Karan Johar discusses Shabana Azmi Dharmendra's track in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

During the conversation, KJo also opened up on the sequence between veteran actors Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi and revealed a story about his married family member having dementia and recalling his past love, a story which inspired Dharmendra and Shabana’s track in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Talking about the family member who had dementia, he said, “He just said this name and it was a scandal. And then the truth came out that he was actually having an affair. And there was drama happening in and around this situation. And my father had to fly down. My mother had to fly down. And I remember instead of feeling terrible about what was happening between these three people at an average age of 82, I was like, ‘wow, like this is great.’”

Karan Johar on the work front

Karan Johar is currently absorbing the praises pouring in for him for Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Karan also has Kill lined up next.

